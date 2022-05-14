Treasures on the Shelves — Great books for young readers

This week our focus is on books for three and four year olds. This is the beginning stages of reading. Parents and caregivers know the joy of being asked to read the same book over and over. Although we adults may find the repetition boring, children are picking up language, sequencing and retelling skills. Many children have no shortage of sources for new books to read. Some depend on hand-me-downs from relatives, the classroom and school libraries, generous grandparents, and of course, the public library.

There have been many surveys to determine what parents around the country recommend as must have books for the three and four year old readers. We recently compiled a list of recommended books for these age group and would love to have these younger patrons come into Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library to check out books.

Some of the best books to read with this age group is Corduroy by Don Freeman, The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak, How to babysit a Grandpa and How to Babysit a Grandma by Jean Reagan, Kindergarten, Here I Come! By D.J. Steinberg, The Day the Crayons Quit, by Drew Daywalt, Uni the Unicorn, by Amy Krouse Rossenthal, How Rocket Learned to Read by Tad Hills, Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney, Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, and Go, Dog, Go by P.D, Eastman. There are so many wonderful picture books for your beginning reader. Get them started early.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.