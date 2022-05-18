LCPS plans graduation ceremony

For the most part, Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) have operated on a regular routine during the 2021-2022 school year and for the first time in two years, high school graduation is set to be back to normal.

“Hopefully, everything will be back to as near normalcy as possible.” LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr. said.

According to Berkley, the Class of 2022 will graduate on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. in the Central High School Gym.

Although the Class of 2020 did not have an in-person graduation ceremony, the Class of 2021 did but with many restrictions.

Currently, no restrictions are in place that would deter the Class of 2022 from holding typical in-person graduation.