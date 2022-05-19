Fire hydrant flushing begins this week

The Town of Kenbridge will be flushing fire hydrants within the Kenbridge service area beginning the week of May 16.

According to Town Manger Tony Matthews it is necessary to clean the line of any sedimentation and to assure all lines and fire hydrants are operating properly.

Matthews said after the hydrants in the area have been flushed, customers may notice some cloudiness in the water.

Allow the water in each faucet to run a few minutes and the cloudiness should disappear. If you have any questions, contact the Kenbridge Town Office at (434) 676-2452.