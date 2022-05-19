LCPS awarded funds to help close internet gap

Lunenburg County Public Schools was recently awarded $30,000 to support their digital equity initiatives.

The awards were given by Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and Kajeet a telecommunications company as part of the Virginia Education Broadband Grant program.

According to a relase from the VSBA grant funds could be used for any combination of Kajeet Education Broadband solutions, including Wi-Fi hot spots, school bus Wi-Fi, LTE-embedded Chromebooks and routers.

“We are thrilled for the winning districts and congratulate all the applicants looking to increase connectivity for their students,” said Daniel Neal, CEO and Founder of Kajeet. “Our partnership with VBSA is a significant way for us to stay focused on closing the homework gap that exists for far too many students in Virginia. We look forward to seeing how this investment will change lives.”

The majority of winning divisions plan to incorporate Wi-Fi hot spots (Kajeet SmartSpot) and bus Wi-Fi (Kajeet SmartBus) into their student connectivity plans. With the average student spending up to 46 minutes roundtrip on the bus traveling to and from school each day, more divisions are looking to provide productive, safe options for students to complete online assignments, study for exams, or access additional educational resources.

In 2021, VSBA commemorated it’s 115-year anniversary, to celebrate this milestone VSBA partnered with Kajeet to create a funding opportunity would allow school divisions across the Commonwealth to connect students to safe, reliable internet outside of the classroom.

Kajeet awarded nearly $250,000 in broadband services to Virginia school boards to solve the digital divide and help ensure that all students have access to learn, anytime, anywhere.

“VSBA is thrilled to partner with Kajeet to help local divisions around the state improve on their broadband initiatives,” said Gina Patterson, Executive Director of VSBA. “We look forward to continuing the relationship with Kajeet to help even more divisions around the state on their broadband needs.”