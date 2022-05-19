Solar developers grant awarded to SVCC

Apex Clean Energy and Red Brick Solar announced recently a Community Grant award was given to Southside Virginia Community College.

This funding will go toward SVCC’s Career Coach program, ensuring that high schoolers in Southside Virginia receive quality support and motivation and that SVCC students gain valuable real-world experience in their field.

“In addition to diversifying our energy supply and bringing new economic opportunity to communities in Virginia, supporting programs like SVCC’s is one of my favorite parts of working at Apex,” said Jeff Hammond, director of project development for Red Brick Solar. “Programs such as this help students learn more about the options available to them and define their path forward, and they are crucial to ensuring that industries like renewable energy have a well-trained workforce for years to come.”

“Our college is grateful to Apex Clean Energy for its support of SVCC’s Career Coach program. We depend on partnerships such as this to further our mission and to support students’ success in Southside Virginia,” said Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, president of Southside Virginia Community College. “Southside Virginia Community College’s Career Coach program works cooperatively with high school guidance counselors, faculty and administration to assist, nurture and motivate students to graduate from high school and enroll in postsecondary education. This program offers significant value to high school students in charting their future paths.”

In the first round of the Red Brick Solar community grant program, $7,625 was awarded to Lunenburg Lightning Youth Football & Cheerleading and the Town of Kenbridge.