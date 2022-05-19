Victoria grass cutting ordinance

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

As grass cutting season has gotten into full swing, this is a reminder of the Town of Victoria grass ordinance.

Owners of property in the Town of Victoria with buildings or other improvements, whether occupied or vacant, are reminded that grass, weeds, and other foreign growth must be maintained at a height of less than ten inches.

Properties will be checked monthly from May through September.

Properties that are in violation of this ordinance may receive a red violation notice on the front door.

If on a subsequent check for that month, the lawn remains uncut the town may enter the property and cut the grass. The costs of cutting the grass will be charged to the owner.

