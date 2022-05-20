Lunenburg Historical Society features George Washington

On Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge, the Lunenburg County Historical Society invites you to learn things about George Washington that the history books don’t adequately cover.

In a well-researched book that reads almost like a novel, Mount Vernon Love Story will introduce you to Washington, the man and his loves, including his wife Martha, whom he called “Patsy,” and of course, his famous estate, Mount Vernon. This first publication (1968) of popular contemporary fiction writer Mary Higgins Clark, was written in an enjoyable style that holds the reader’s attention. However, because the book is carefully documented, it is endorsed and sold at Mount Vernon

Your hostess for the book chat will be Connie C. Krupa, an enthusiastic reading advocate and recently retired elementary school teacher, who has joined the staff of the Lunenburg County Public Library System as Children’s Program Coordinator. The historical society is delighted to have the dynamic Krupa — dressed in one of her many costumes — to plan and conduct the program.

Would you like to read Mount Vernon Love Story before the meeting? There are copies of the book at both of the county’s public libraries. Call to see if one is available for check-out: Ripberger/Kenbridge: (434) 676-3456; Victoria: (434) 696-3416. Amazon has paperback copies for sale. If you are a member of Amazon’s “Kindle Unlimited,” you can get a Kindle edition free of charge. Of course, we think that you will enjoy this program even if you haven’t read the book.