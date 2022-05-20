Lunenburg Historical Society features George Washington

Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Connie C. Krupa, dressed here in colonial attire, invites you to chat about George Washington as portrayed by popular contemporary writer Mary Higgins Clark in her well-written book, Mount Vernon Love Story.

On Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge, the Lunenburg County Historical Society invites you to learn things about George Washington that the history books don’t adequately cover.

In a well-researched book that reads almost like a novel, Mount Vernon Love Story will introduce you to Washington, the man and his loves, including his wife Martha, whom he called “Patsy,” and of course, his famous estate, Mount Vernon. This first publication (1968) of popular contemporary fiction writer Mary Higgins Clark, was written in an enjoyable style that holds the reader’s attention. However, because the book is carefully documented, it is endorsed and sold at Mount Vernon

Your hostess for the book chat will be Connie C. Krupa, an enthusiastic reading advocate and recently retired elementary school teacher, who has joined the staff of the Lunenburg County Public Library System as Children’s Program Coordinator. The historical society is delighted to have the dynamic Krupa — dressed in one of her many costumes — to plan and conduct the program.

Would you like to read Mount Vernon Love Story before the meeting? There are copies of the book at both of the county’s public libraries. Call to see if one is available for check-out: Ripberger/Kenbridge: (434) 676-3456; Victoria: (434) 696-3416. Amazon has paperback copies for sale. If you are a member of Amazon’s “Kindle Unlimited,” you can get a Kindle edition free of charge. Of course, we think that you will enjoy this program even if you haven’t read the book.

More Lifestyles

The Garden Muse — The Poppy a Symbol of Remembrance

Church and Community Events for the week of May 18

Victoria restaurant recognized

Working farm dogs celebrated in national contest

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events