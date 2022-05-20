National Trails Day 5K set

It is not too late to register for High Bridge Trail State Park’s annual National Trails Day 5K run, on Saturday, June 4. The race will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail, at 8 a.m. The racecourse crosses the historic High Bridge twice.

Centra Southside Community Hospital is the principal sponsor. The Friends of High Bridge Trail State Park use the race proceeds help to improve the park in many meaningful ways.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers and top three finishers in each age category. The top overall male and female finishers will each win a free weekend cabin stay in a Virginia State Park. Custom placer and finisher medals will be awarded for all age categories.

To register visit www.runsignup.com. Registration is $30, until it goes up to $35 on race morning. Contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 for more information.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.