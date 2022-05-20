Police are searching for a missing person

According to a press release from Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps, there is a missing person in the Keysville/Meherrin area.

A search has been underway since Tuesday, May 17, for 69 year old Aletha Gee Walton. Walton was last seen on Sunday, May 15. She is described as an African American female, approximately 5’4″ and 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and possible wearing purple pants.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, Call the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 392-8101.