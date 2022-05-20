SEC names chief financial officer

Carol B. Myers has taken over as Southside Electric Cooperative’s new chief financial officer, the first woman to hold that senior management position in SEC’s 85-year history.

Myers began her duties April 30 after being appointed by SEC’s incoming CEO Jason Loehr. As chief financial officer, Myers will oversee the Cooperative’s accounting, billing, purchasing, IT, warehouse, and buildings and grounds departments. Myers came to SEC in March 2021 as director of finance.

“I’m really excited to continue serving our membership in the new role,” Myers said. “I have been so happy here. I love the culture at the Cooperative. Every person here works so hard to serve the membership. I am so lucky to be here because I am getting to serve the community, and that is a big part of who I am.”

Myers, who previously worked at the State Corporation Commission as deputy director of utility accounting and finance, noted the importance for any business of having sound financial records. At SEC, she said it is critical that the members and the board of directors can rely on the records.

“Carol has a proven track record of excellence within the utility industry, and I look forward to the value she is going to bring to the member-owners of SEC in her new role as chief financial officer,” said Loehr, who takes over as CEO on Aug. 1.

About being the first woman in the top financial post, Myers said she was honored to be selected for the job, and it was a role she takes seriously. She expressed appreciation to Loehr for the opportunity.

“I hope to continue what he has done, make our membership proud and continue with a fiscally conservative mindset,” she said.

Myers, 37, has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in accounting from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is also a certified public accountant.

A native of Martinsville, Myers and her husband, John, have a daughter, Charlotte. They live in Chesterfield County, one of the 18 counties served by SEC.

Southside Electric Cooperative, a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution company, has more than 57,600 active services across 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information