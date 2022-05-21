A box of love — Let it rain

Rain is so common that we rarely think of it. Instead, it is considered liquid precipitation falling from the sky. Raindrops fall to earth when clouds become saturated or filled with water droplets. Rain is a source of freshwater, essential for humans, plants and animals.

The saying “when it rains, it pours “means things will worsen. I say when it rains, find a way to dance. Rain is a blessing for some of us. We enjoy walking barefoot in it.

I looked out of my window, watching the rain and its sound hitting against the window. The wind and the rain made the trees dance but not enough for the limbs to break. I love to think of nature praising God when it rains. I believe that is nature’s way of praising Jesus.

Pastor Paul Morton has a song called Let It Rain. I was listening to it before I began writing. Open the floodgates and let it rain. Send down your blessing in this place. Let it rain. Feel the rain, Let it rain.

“Break new ground. Plant righteousness and harvest the fruit that your loyalty will produce for me.” It’s time to seek the Lord. When he comes, he will rain righteousness on you. Hosea 10:12

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxofl