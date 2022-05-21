Treasures on the Shelves — Need to Get Away?

We live in interesting times. That is my way of saying, nicely, that the world around us is crazy! Do you ever want to just get away? Just unplug from the “noise”? I guess some people must thrive on chaos and turmoil and angst. Not me. Probably not a lot of you, either.

But getting away and unplugging is not always an easy thing to do. Television, the internet and social media give us 100% availability and saturation of everything everywhere right now! And then some! I saw a study somewhere, probably on the internet, stating that people spend an average of 10 hours a day looking at a screen of some sort.

Technology is addictive. Yes, we can and do find a great deal of good in technology. But it can also provide a world of extreme distraction and overexposure, creating in some a difficulty to focus, stress and even anxiety. I don’t know about you, but sometimes I need to let go of the noise. I need to shut down the racket and the outside world for a while. Sometimes I need a safe place.

That safe place can be a good book. You figured that I would get around to that sooner or later, didn’t you? Reading, along with being pleasurable, is also shown to reduce stress. Reading can lower blood pressure and improve brain function. It can get you away from the noise of the world.

Maybe we need to put down the phone, turn the television off, find a quiet spot and disconnect with a good book. It can be good for the body and good for the soul. Visiting your local library is a great way to find that good book and refuel.

Let’s see, somewhere deep in the woods might work as a quiet spot. Or maybe I’ll just buy some ear plugs.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.