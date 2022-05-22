The Word — God knows your worth

“Billy” Wagner is a 50-year-old former baseball pitcher from Marion, Virginia. Wagner should be in the Hall of Fame — but only received 51% of the needed 75% in votes this year. He has dealt with not getting the recognition deserved a few times in life. In high school, Wagner was only 5’5” weighing 135 pounds. Because of his small frame, he never caught the attention of MLB scouts nor Division I schools. This didn’t deter him. He played for Division III, Ferrum College, and went on to play professional baseball for the Braves, Red Sox, Mets, Phillies and Astros. This man had a recorded fast ball of 101.0mph at Turner Field. Why does he deserve the Hall of Fame?

How about 16 seasons, 422 career saves, 7 time MLB All Star, ERA of 2.31, 1,196 strike outs, combined no hitter, Astros Hall of Fame, NL Rolaids Relief Man Award, or the fact that he was a born right hander who learned to throw left hand after fracturing his arm twice as a “kid.” His 11.9 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched is the highest of any major league pitcher with at least 800 innings pitched where he only allowed 5.99 hits per those nine innings. Opposing Batters only hit for a .187 average against him.

What about this years Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, who had a horrible starting position, no where near the biggest or best horse out there, heck, he only made the Derby because another horse was scratched out of the race. What about the fact that Rich Strike was only a $30,000 horse going up against horses that cost millions of dollars?

Ever heard of Steph Curry? He’s now a three time NBA Champion, two time MVP, six time All Star, is the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, and is arguably the greatest 3 point shooter of all time. Were you aware that when seeking colleges his scouting report said he couldn’t run a team, was a weak finisher around the basket, needed to make adjustments in volume shooting. He wanted to go to his dad’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, to play ball, but they said they weren’t interested but would allow him to try out as a walk on and be a red shirt freshman without a scholarship.

“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen. (Ephesians 3:20-21).” Don’t worry if others don’t see your worth. God does… and He is all that matters.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at ja