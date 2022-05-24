Celebrating achievements: Class of 2022 graduates

Saturday, May 21 marked the first time since 2019 that Central High School Seniors were able to hold a normal graduation ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past two years have been challenging for all of us and in particular for each of you.” Lunenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr. told seniors. “You have persevered in the face of adversity and sacrificed in ways in which we never could have considered prior to the pandemic. Be proud of your achievements and, more importantly, the compassion and resilience that you have developed. You are a unique and special group of individuals, and your accomplishments have been significant. You have taken your education seriously, which can be evidenced by your commitment to academics, in extra-curricular activities, and in all of your endeavors that comprise the Spirit of Charger Pride.”