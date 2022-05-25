Church and Community Events for the week of May 25

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

NOW – MAY 31

ART SHOW — The staff at Ripberger Library will hold a Staff Art Show and Share at the library from May 1 until May 31. Original paintings by Library Director, J.B. Crenshaw and Library Clerk Kathy Watson will have a display of decoupage items, watercolor bookmarks and cross stitch. Children’s Program Coordinator Connie Krupa will have acrylic paintings, jewelry art and teacup flower arrangements.

JUNE 5

LUNENBURG COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Lunenburg County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library located at 117 S. Broad St. in Kenbridge. Hostess Connie Krupa will be dressed in colonial attire and will lead a discussion of the delightful book, Mount Vernon Love Story, by popular contemporary writer Mary Higgins Clark. Through the reading and discussion of the book, you will be introduced to George and Martha Washington as the real life people that they were. To read the book before the meeting, check out a copy from the Lunenburg Library System.

ONGOING

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. via teleconference at (667) 770- 1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. ALL are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church is holding one service at 10 a.m. and offering it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church located at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will hold in person services on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.