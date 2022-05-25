Vaccination clinics set

The Piedmont Health District will offer four free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week across the health district. The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. All clinics will be held outside, so please dress appropriately for the weather.

The clinics will be held at the following dates/ times:

Wednesday, May 25

2 to 6:30 p.m.

Piedmont Senior Resources (on the patio)

1413 S. Main St., Farmville

Friday, May 27

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Dillwyn Crystal Cathedral

16764 Oak St., Dillwyn

Friday, May 27

1:30 to 5 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary

903 S. Main St., Blackstone

Saturday, May 28

8:30 a.m. to noon

Kenbridge Farmer’s Market

511 E. 5th Ave., Kenbridge

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services are also available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. To determine additional primary series dose or booster eligibility, please visit this chart.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.