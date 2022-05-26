Grant will help economic development

Virginia’s Growth Alliance (VGA) which serves Lunenburg and Charlotte Counties, was recently awarded $100,000 as part of the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards.

According to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, this grant will build and strengthen the capacity of the regional economic development organization through business sector analysis, workforce study, analysis of regional incentives and a fundraising campaign feasibility study.

“GO Virginia is fostering a regional collaboration among businesses, education and government leaders while supporting innovative approaches to jumpstart our workforce and economic development,” said Governor Youngkin. “These projects will equip Virginians with the tools they need to thrive while strengthening workforce training and talent development opportunities across the Commonwealth.”

“GO Virginia has proven critical for building Virginia’s economic development strategies and fostering innovation and collaboration,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are creating a stronger portfolio of entrepreneurial ecosystems while offering Virginians the workforce development opportunities they need to diversify unique regional economies throughout the Commonwealth.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 215 projects and has awarded approximately $82.2 million to support regional economic development efforts.

In addition to the VGA, eight other projects were awarded grants totaling more than $1,261,859.

Some of those projects consisted of creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.

To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia. gov/gova.