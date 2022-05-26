In-person diabetes classes starting soon

The education department at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will resume in-person diabetes classes on the first and third Tuesday of each month starting June 7. Attendees will be required to wear masks and be screened on entry.

“We are excited to start these classes back up after two years of not being able to meet in person,” said Theresa Griles, RN educator. “We are following CDC guidelines to keep people safe.”

VCU Health CMH is offering three different classes.

Living with Diabetes will be held the first Tuesday of each month from 1:15 to 2 p.m. This class includes defining diabetes, avoiding complications, skin care, foot care and travel tips.

Taking Control of your Diabetes will be held the third Tuesday of each month from 1:15 to 2 p.m. This class will discuss medications, hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, exercise, blood glucose monitoring, equipment disposal and sick days.

Planning for Eating Successes will be held the first and third Tuesday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Here you will learn tools for meal planning, serving sizes and consistent carbohydrates.

All classes will be held in the C.A.R.E. Building, next to VCU Health CMH. Registration is required for classes by calling (434) 584-5437. Please enter through the C.A.R.E. Building, check in at the welcome desk for screening and keep your mask on at all times.