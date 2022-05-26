Letter to the Editor — Shame on Good for vote against baby formula bill

To the Editor:

U.S. Rep. Bob Good of the 5th Congressional District was one of 192 Republicans, including all four from Virginia (Rob Wittman, Bob Good, Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith), who voted against emergency funding to combat the baby formula shortage.

This is all you need to know about Republicans’ pro-life lie. If they truly wanted to save babies, they would have voted for emergency funding to supply baby formula to save those babies who need formula to survive.

I will be voting for Joshua Throneburg to replace Bob Good.

Trudy Berry

Green Bay