Caring Cradle donated

Centra Southside Community Hospital Birth Center has been blessed with a donation of a Caring Cradle for grieving families. The donation came from a family who lost their daughter, Alivia, at 23 weeks in February of 2021. Laura Shifflett and her fiancé Dakota Martin were able to spend 22.5 hours with their daughter, thanks to a cooling device called a Caring Cradle. It has a cooling mattress pad, which allows families to spend more time with their stillborn baby. Since then, they have been raising money to donate Caring Cradles (Cooling Basinets) to hospitals in need. Centra Southside Community Hospital is the third hospital that has received a cradle donation from this family. Hollie Franklin, RN at CSCH Birth Center, was instrumental in coordinating this donation. Pictured are, from left, Hollie Franklin, RN; Chaplain Julie Flores; Kayla Mullins, RN; Priscilla Doss, Director of Birth Center; Tom Angelo, CEO; Laura Schifflett and Dakota Martin. For more information, or to donate to “Alivia’s Army”, please visit #AliviasCaringCradle on Instagram, or Alivia’s Caring Wings on Facebook.