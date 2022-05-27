Delta Alpha Chapter enjoys tea

The Delta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its final meeting of the 2021-22 academic year at Rosewood Virginia in Lunenburg County. There the members enjoyed tea, installed a new president, inducted a new member, and made plans to award a $500 grant-in-aid to a graduating high school senior who intends to prepare for a teaching career.

Sarah Daniel Fenwick, math instructor at Southside Virginia Governor’s School, was inducted into the chapter, and Dr. Joyce F. Hurt, recently retired English teacher at the Governor’s School, was installed as chapter president. Dr. Hurt is succeeding Nottoway County teacher Alissa A. Baldwin as president.

Organized in 1929 in Texas, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. It It is an honor society for key women educators worldwide. Delta Alpha Chapter of the Virginia Organization has members in a number of Southern Virginia counties, including Brunswick, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Mecklenburg.