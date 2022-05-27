Guy appointed to Air Board

With his most recent round of new appointments, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that James Patrick Guy II, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative’s (MEC) general counsel and vice-president of administration, has been tapped to serve on the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board.

“Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” the governor said of his latest appointments. “I’m thankful for those who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth.”

The air pollution control board develops and promulgates Virginia’s air regulations which cover stationary sources, such as industrial facilities and other fixed-emission sources; mobile sources, such as vehicle emissions; and regulations to ensure that certain projects conform with federal requirements.

“I am honored by the confidence placed in me by the Governor,” said Guy. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to serve the best interests of the residents of the commonwealth.”

MEC President and CEO John Lee added, “We are very pleased that MEC employees continue to serve in leadership positions throughout our region, state, and on the national stage. It is a high honor for Jim, who will do an excellent job for the Commonwealth on this Board. His career of work in the electric cooperative industry has prepared him well to very capably meet the mission and responsibilities laid out for this entity. His appointment carries on a strong cooperative legacy of employees giving back by serving in meaningful roles wherever they can make a difference.”

Guy, who lives in Saxe, served as the 128th President of the Virginia Bar Association and was a partner at Williams Mullen Law in Richmond prior to joining Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative. His four-year term will begin July 1.