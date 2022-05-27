Kavalier Golf: A decade of excellence

By Dr. John Allen

The Kenston Forest (KFS) Golf Team completed a highly successful season Monday, May 16. This success reinforces the accomplishments the Kavalier golfers have achieved over the past ten seasons. During these years, the Kenston golfers have compiled a record of 220-43 and have won seven of the eight VCC Golf Tournaments that have been held, two were not scheduled because of COVID. The one second place finish was in 2019 by two strokes. This past season, the Kavaliers won the VCC by 15 strokes and compiled a record of 24-2. Senior Jacob Stallard from Blackstone was All Academic and was also named to the All-Conference team. Furthermore, the Kenston golfers qualified for the VISAA State Golf Tournament, ranking third in the polls. This event was played Monday, May 16, at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond. The Kavaliers were led by Freshman Will Johnson of Blackstone, who carded an excellent 77, and the team finished a strong third. This is the highest that Kenston has ever finished in the state golf tournament. Johnson was named to the All-State team. The Kenston squad also included Sophomore Ben Hite and Freshman M.K. Hite of Kenbridge, Freshman Ashton Lafoon of Blackstone and Seventh Grader Kelsey Carter of South Hill. The youth of this group suggests that the years of excellence will continue for the foreseeable future. The Kavalier Golf Team is coached by Keith Green and Dr. John Allen.