Man arrested after shooting at police

An individual that Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of just a few weeks ago has been arrested following a high-speed chase and shooting at police.

Noah Price, 21 years old, from Amelia County, was apprehended and arrested by the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 17.

On Monday, May 9, the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page seeking the whereabouts of Price but provided no details as to why Price was wanted.

According to a release from the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office, on May 16, Nottoway Sheriff’s Office received an attempt to locate from Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office a stolen 1978 Blue Ford Truck. “The vehicle was spotted on the West End of Crewe at approximately 7:06 p.m. A pursuit began, with speeds of approximately 80mph. At approximately 7:14 p.m., the vehicle was in the area of 460 and Route 606 where the suspect shot out of the window multiple times at Nottoway Sheriff Deputies.” the releases stated.

According to Nottoway Sheriff Robert Jones, Price jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, heading east.

At 8:25 p.m., a Code Red was sent out to citizens in the immediate area advising of heavy police presence in the area, searching for a subject who was armed and dangerous.

At approximately 9:09 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of an attempted breaking and entering into someone’s truck in the 3000 block of Cottage Road. At approximately 12:38 a.m., a resident in the 3000 block of Cottage Rd. heard a gunshot near Brian’s Automotive.

At approximately 6:13 a.m on Tuesday, May 17, Price was spotted stealing a 4-wheeler from the 2000 block of Cottage Road.

At 7:42 a.m., a citizen called 911 advising of a suspect matching Price’s description knocking on her door at the 1000 block of Riddle Road.

Shortly after, deputies and the Virginia State Police began a foot pursuit, and Price was apprehended shortly before 8 a.m.

Price, from Amelia County is also wanted in Cumberland County.

Charges are pending from numerous surrounding jurisdictions.