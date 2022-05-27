Radford University releases dean’s list

Radford University has released its Dean’s List for Spring 2022. Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition RU students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students will be placed on the Dean’s List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and no incomplete grades.

The following students were included on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List:

• Adrieana Kirby, Allied Health Sciences major from Meherrin

• Jazmia Glasgow, Criminal Justice major from Keysville

• Casey Tharpe, Healthcare Administration major from Drakes Branch

• Madison Venditti, Pre-Nursing major from Keysville

• Madison Lort, Recreation, Parks, & Tourism major from Chase City

• Gabrielle Aubel, Social Work major from Kenbridge

• Rose Collins, Theatre major from Keysville

Radford University is a comprehensive public university of 8,998 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives located in Radford.