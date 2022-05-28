VHSL names Laura Parker as new assistant director

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D., has announced Grafton Athletic Director Laura Parker will join the VHSL staff as its next assistant director for athletics, effective July 1, 2022.

“I am pleased to welcome Laura to the VHSL staff. She was incredibly impressive during the interview process, and we are thrilled that she is joining our staff. Laura is not a new face to any of us. Her experience serving two terms on the VHSL Executive Committee and her familiarity with the League’s activities will allow her to hit the ground running. Laura’s commitment to the VHSL, its member schools, and student participants will be an enormous asset to the League,” said Dr. Haun.

Parker brings 30 years of leadership and education experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator, with all but three years spent at Grafton Middle or High School. Parker has served as the high school’s athletic director since 2007. Before ascending to the athletic director’s position, she held numerous coaching positions at Grafton Middle, and High School from 1996 to 2007, including girls head varsity basketball coach, JV girls basketball coach, head boys and girls swimming coach, and softball coach. In addition, Parker taught health and physical education from 1996 to 2007.

“I have a passion and commitment to the Virginia High School League,” said Parker. “Serving two terms on the Executive Committee gave me a bigger appreciation for the league office. As a Virginia High School League staff member, I will continue to work tirelessly to promote education, leadership, sportsmanship, character, and citizenship. I am a believer that academic activities and athletics change lives.”

Her position fills the vacancy created by the reassignment of Assistant Director for Athletics Shawn Knight to Assistant Director for Academic Activities. Knight’s move corresponds to VHSL Assistant Director for Academic Activities accepting the Director of Student Activities at Dominion High School effective July 1.

A graduate of York High School in Yorktown, Parker earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education k-12 from Radford University and a Master’s in Education Leadership and Administration from George Washington University.