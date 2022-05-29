Unto the woman He said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee. — Genesis 3:16.

What is pain? Webster’s II New Riverside Desk Dictionary says Pain is physical or mental suffering or distress, esp. An unpleasant sensation arising from injury or disease.

I listened as my oldest daughter taught Sunday School yesterday. The topic was Moral Responsibility Demands. Golden Text: Ezekiel 18:32. I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord God; wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye.

First outline: Warning of impending doom. Ezekiel 3:16-27 and second: Principle of individual responsibility Ezekiel 18:1-18.

God made Ezekiel a watchman over the house of Israel. A watchman’s responsibility is to warn of danger or possible threats. Ezekiel’s job was to warn the people of the coming danger, he was not held responsible if they did not listen. I believe that Jesus has given each of us a responsibility but may not understand it yet.

Ezekiel 3:27 But when I speak with thee, I will open thy mouth, and thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; He that heareth, let him hear; and he that forbeareth, let him forbear; for they are a rebellious house. Please read Ezekiel 3:1-27. Ezekiel was to digest the Word of God, read it, and make it a part of him. God told him He was sending him to his people, and they would not hear what he had to say, but if they were strangers, they would have listened.

As she continued, it filled my heart with pride. Jesus led her to do His Will. Which brought me back to when Jewell was put into my arms after her birth. She was 3 lbs 1 . ounce, and 7th months. The moment they put her into my arms, I forgot the pain. I had a dry birth with her and stayed in the hospital for 14 days, seven before and seven after. Every time a pain hit me I would start the 23rd Psalm. Believe me, I never finished it because I had to start over each time.

Today, when I see her, I can’t help but smile and be happy. Thank You, Jesus, for such a gift as my children.

Michelle, the youngest daughter, visited Jewel’s church in Florida this weekend and was the Mistress of the Ceremony for the Women’s program, where Jewel was chairperson.

I have six children and Manley, a son-in-law like my son. I love talking about my children not because they are more memorable than yours but because they are what God has given me, and I respect them greatly. The same way you cherish yours. We must always value our children because they are our greatest gifts from God.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.