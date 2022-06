Deacon Linwood Jefferson, 92 of Victoria, died May 16, at his residence in Victoria.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on May 25, at noon, at Pleasant Oak Baptist Church, Victoria, with Dr. James Leroy Green, Eulogist. Interment was in the church cemetery with masonic rites.

Service was held under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www. thomasfuneralhome. webstarts.com.