Edwin Ray “Eddie” Lewis, 54 of Victoria, joined his wife, Angela Gregory Lewis, in Heaven on May 26. He was the grandson of the late Edwin L. Vaughan and Jacob and Estelle Lewis and great-grandson the late Elizabeth G. Roberts and Luther and Lelia Vaughan.

He is survived by his parents, Ray and Carolyn Vaughan Lewis of Victoria; his sister, Tammy L. Joyce (Dan) of Jamestown, North Carolina; 3 nieces, Chelsea Pifer (Aaron), Cassie Joyce and Shelby Joyce; great-niece, Evelyn Pifer; maternal grandmother, Mary Beth Vaughan of Victoria; aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend, Thomas Horton.

Eddie, despite his visual impairment, was an artist at heart. He loved to read and many considered him a “walking encyclopedia”.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m., in the Victoria Christian Church. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Christian Church or Victoria Fire and Rescue.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of services. www.staplesfh.com.