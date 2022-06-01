Fred H Bradley Jr., 78 of Kenbridge, passed away Tuesday, May 24. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Hopkins, and son, James Parker Bradley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Susan E. Bradley; daughter, Becky Anderson (Chris); sons, Fred H Bradley III of Florida, (Ellen), William Bradley of Virginia and Richard Bradley of Texas; his grandchildren, Michael, Katy (William), Brianna (Mychael), Daniel, Fred IV, Lauren, Kristin, Austin, Maria, Samantha and Nick; great-grandchildren, Taylar, Abagail and Ryleigh; nephews, Brian (Natalie), Jason and Alex (Carlye).

Mr. Bradley served honorably for 27 years in the U.S. Navy, where he retired as Commander. Before becoming an officer, he was enlisted in the Navy, and served as a submariner. He then earned his commission, becoming a U.S. Navy Aviator. After his flight career, he was placed in charge of all fighter aircraft, as AIMDO, on the eastern seaboard.

After his service in the Navy, he became co-owner of Kenbridge Tire, and also taught at Kenston Forest School, in Calculus, Chemistry, Physics and Statistics, becoming Interim Headmaster. Mr. Bradley was also an Adjunct Instructor at SVCC, focusing on Business and Math.

The family received friends from 3- 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Virginia, where services were held from 5 – 6:00 p.m.

