Jessie Bernice Stokes Charlton, 94 of Keysville, passed away peacefully at her residence on May 25, following a lengthy illness. Bernice was the first of six children born to Goodrich Henry Stokes Sr. and Elizabeth Holloway Stokes. She was predeceased by her husband, Keith Lloyd Charlton Sr.; her parents and two sisters, Dr. Mary Stokes Frayser and Ernestine Stokes.

Bernice was born in Lunenburg County on July 25, 1927. After graduating from Lunenburg Training School (later Lunenburg High School) in 1943, she moved to Brooklyn, New York, where she met and later married Keith in 1966. They retired in 1980 and moved to their newly constructed home on the Stokes family farm in Keysville, where she resided for 42 years.

Survivors include Keith’s two daughters and son, Julie Charlton Crawford (George), Laura Charlton Boyer (Don) and Keith Lloyd Charlton Jr. (Debra), all of Universal City, Texas; two sisters, Atlas Stokes Robinson and Shirley Stokes Byrd, both of Keysville; one brother, Goodrich H. Stokes, Jr. (Joyce) of Silver Spring, Maryland; two nieces, Chrystal Stokes Williams (Anthony) of Brooklyn, New York and Dr. Carla Stokes of Atlanta, Georgia; one nephew, Maurice Robinson of San Francisco, California; two grandnephews, John Goodrich Williams and Jackson Louis Williams; seven step-grandchildren; 19 step-great grandchildren; 12 step-great great grandchildren; a devoted neighbor, friend and fixer of all things broken—including sagging spirits—John Bruce and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special appreciation is extended to caregivers Tammy Daniels, Rocksand Stewart, Katia Taylor, Venecia Watson and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care and support during Bernice’s illness.

A memorial service for Jessie Bernice Stokes Charlton will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Giles-Harris Funeral Home, Chase City. Facemasks will be required. Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home, Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.