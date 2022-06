Otis R. Williams, 87 of Kenbridge, dies May 16, at his residence in Kenbridge.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on May 27, at 2 p.m., at the Amelia Veterans Chapel with full military honor with interment in the Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.

Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com.