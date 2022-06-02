Good visits Kenbridge

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Congressman Bob Good visited Kenbridge on Sunday, May 29. He attended a Boston Butt cooking sponsored by the Lunenburg Republicans. They cooked 78 Boston Butts to fill orders for the holiday weekend. Congressman Good and Delegate Wright visited with more than a hundred people who attended. Conversations covered topics from farming to bringing more jobs to Southside Virginia. Pictured are, from left, Delegate Tommy Wright, Congressman Bob Good, Lunenburg Board of Supervisors member Mike Hankins, Mecklenburg Republican Chair Wally Hudson and Fifth District Republican Chair Rick Buckanan.

