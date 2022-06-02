Piedmont Health District recognizes staff

On Friday, May 20, Piedmont Health District held an all-staff meeting at The Barn at Gully Tavern. The staff meeting was a full day of connecting, learning and celebrating.

At the staff meeting, the Piedmont Health District recognized staff members for years of service, ranging from 10 years to 40+ years with the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our staff has always been the heart of the Piedmont Health District,” said Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond, MD, MPH. “But for the last two years the Piedmont Health District staff have worked above and beyond to assist our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for all that our staff does.”

Piedmont Health District is thankful to all its staff for their continued service.