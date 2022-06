VFW Post 9954, Lunenburg County has awarded the Horace E. Meyers Scholarship in the amount of $500 to Sterling Currin, center. Sterling is a senior at Central High School in Victoria and will be attending Virginia Tech after graduation. The scholarship was presented by VFW District 4 Commander Gus Villalobos, left, and VFW Post 9954 Commander Deborah Hunt, right.