Memorial Day is about more than cookouts and weekend trips with the family. In the past century, a symbol emerged to represent the ultimate sacrifice soldiers have made for America: the red poppy. Over the holiday weekend you may have notice vivid flowers everywhere: pinned onto clothing, tied onto rearview mirrors, or hanging from windowpanes. Whether its the actual flowers that plucked for the occasion or one made out of paper the meaning of the red poppy is the same. It symbolizes the memory of fallen soldiers.