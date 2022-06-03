Legacy Scholarships awarded

Southside Area Community Theater (SACT) awarded two scholarships this year to students who have talents and accomplishments in the fine arts. The first was awarded to Kayla Foster, a graduate of Central High School. Kayla will continue her education at Pennsylvania State University. The second scholarship was awarded to Lily Camden, a graduate of Nottoway High School. Lily will continue her education at Virginia Commonwealth University. SATC, based in Kenbridge, was founded in 2008 with ties to both the Nottoway and Lunenburg communities and continues to provide quality theater experiences for the residents of Southside Virginia.

SATC wants the community to come out and audition for its production of The Beverly Hillbillies, The Musical Sunday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 7 at the Kenbridge Community Center. There are many levels of involvement available. As always, the community is encouraged to support local theater. For details go to www.satcgroup.com and Southside Area Community Theater (SATC) Facebook page.