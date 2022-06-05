A box of love — Memorial Day

Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen. Matthew 28:20

As we celebrate Memorial Day we thank God for blessing us with men and women willing to protect our country. We thank the men and the women for their service and in many cases the ultimate sacrifice, their lives.

My father, husband, sons, daughter, brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandchild have all served this great nation. Many young people will soon be graduating and will be joining the military. For quite a few of them it will be there first time leaving home without their families. Traveling into unknown territories and meeting new people. The families they leave behind are both proud and afraid because being in the military is a lot more than just a 9 to 5 job, it’s a commitment that few are built to take on. The service member makes a vow to protect this country and that is what they strived to do.

This year is the first year that the United States has not been in a war in over twenty years. While wars are supposedly fought to sustain/ obtain freedom, it comes with a huge price, the lives of service members who were fathers, mothers, wives, husbands, sons, and daughters.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a historic monument dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. The President or a high-ranking dignitary will place a wreath at the Tomb. Last year President Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris, the former presidents, and their wives participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton were in attendance. That was the first time that the presidents had participated together.

As we celebrate today, let’s keep in mind that Memorial Day is more than a day to barbeque or go to the beach; and it’s so much more than just a day off from work. It is a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice of those both known and unknown who laid down their lives so you can have the freedom this country provides.

Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed; for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee; and, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:10.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail. com.