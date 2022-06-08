Church and Community Events for the week of June 8

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

NOW – JUNE 10

BIBLE SCHOOL — Kenbridge Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School June 5 through June 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to fifth grade. Free snack supper every night, music, Bible Adventures, recreation, crafts, missions and more. Kenbridge Baptist Church is located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. Register at www.kenbridgebaptistchurch.org or Call (804) 690-4312.

JUNE 12

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — The Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church family will celebrate their Pastor Kevin A. Robinson and First Lady’s 12th anniversary on Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. The celebration will be on the church lawn. Dinner will be provided through carry out. The church is located at 219 N. Broad Street in Kenbridge.

SERVICE IN THE PARK — The Bethlehem R.Z.U.A. Church will celebrate the youth on Sunday, June 12 in Victoria Park at 11:30 a.m.

JUNE 17

PORK CHOP DINNER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a BBQ Pork Chop dinner fundraiser on Friday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. consisting of BBQ Pork Chops, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Dessert and Water for $10 per plate. Drive-thru pick up or dine-in options are available. Preorders are strongly recommended and must be placed by 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 by calling (434) 689-2739. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs.

ONGOING

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge will be conducting worship services each second and fourth Sunday. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. ALL are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church is holding one service at 10 a.m. and offering it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church located at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will hold in person services on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.