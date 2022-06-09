2.5 Million Virginians now have REAL ID

With less than one year before identification requirements change at America’s airports, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID compliant credential at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford joined Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia Chuck Burke at Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday to remind Virginians of the importance of obtaining the necessary identification come May 3, 2023.

“We are very proud of the hard work our customer service team has dedicated to inform as many Virginians as possible about the benefits of REAL ID,” said Acting Commissioner Ford. “We’ve served millions of customers, but we estimate there may be tens of thousands out there who have waited to apply. For these customers, please visit our website, determine if you need a REAL ID, and, if you do, plan your visit over the next several months to avoid a last-minute trip in 2023.”