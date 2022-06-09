Cooperative fund awards record number of scholarships

Twenty-seven graduating high school seniors across Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area are receiving Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships to help them pursue higher education.

Meeting in May, the SOF board reviewed scholarship submissions from 56 students and selected 27 recipients to receive either $2,000 or $1,000 as they head off to a college/university or trade/technical school this fall.

“This is something we get to do that impacts a lot of lives,” said SEC President and CEO Jeff Edwards. “The students we give scholarships to are going to go on and complete their degrees and have great careers.”

The 27 scholarships are the most ever awarded in the seven years of the program. So, too, is the total amount in scholarship dollars, $33,000.

Receiving $2,000 scholarships are Madison Roakes, William Campbell Combined School; Jerri Ratliff, Gretna High School; Carleigh Shook, Randolph-Henry High School; Kayla Foster, Central Lunenburg High School; Katie Stang, Amelia County High School; and Ryan Cumbie, Amelia County High School.

This year’s recipients of $1,000 SOF scholarships are Alexis High, Randolph-Henry High School; Taylor Foutz, Staunton River High School; Holly Clark, William Campbell Combined School; Sara Holt, William Campbell Combined School; Sydney Mason, Randolph-Henry High School; Daniel Terry, Staunton River High School; Kelsey Hackett, Appomattox County High School; Dominick Lee, Nottoway High School; Asia Green, Park View High School; Lily Camden, Nottoway High School; Ethan Currin, Central Lunenburg High School; Ashley Worrell, Cumberland County High School; Michael Seward, Prince Edward County High School; Benjamin Currin, Central Lunenburg High School; Jill Reiter, Dinwiddie High School; Kevin Flores-Garcia, Amelia County High School; Malajah Bolling, Dinwiddie High School; Trevor Corcoran, Homeschool; Bryson Poarch, Brunswick Academy; Skyler Williams, Dinwiddie High School; and Caleb O’Brien, Amelia County High School.

Scholarships go to the school that each student will attend to be used for tuition, room and board, fees and textbooks. Scholarships are awarded through a competitive process based on financial need, academic achievement and a personal statement written by the student. Students’ parents or guardians must be SEC members.

Since the scholarship program started in 2016, 141 scholarships totaling $163,000 have been awarded. Additional donations have been made for future lineworkers going to Southside Virginia Community College’s Power Line Worker Training School in Blackstone, including $3,000 approved by the scholarship board this year.

Information about 2023 scholarships will be available early next year at sof.coop and from high school counselors.

Southside Electric Cooperative, a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution company, has more than 57,600 active services across 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit sec.coop.