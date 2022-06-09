KFS Graduation held

Kenston Forest School (KFS) held the 56th Commencement on Saturday, June 4 on Larry Clary Field. Thirty-one seniors received their diplomas from Charles Butts, President of the Lunenburg-Nottoway Educational Foundation and Lori Bacon, KFS Head of School. Eight of the seniors are second or third generation Kavaliers.

Dylan Earl Eanes gave the invocation. Olivia Maddox Jones, Historian of the Class of 2022, presented the history of the class. The salutatory address, was presented by James Jackson Reynolds. Jacob Craig Stallard presented the valedictory address. Shelby Love Gunn gave the benediction.

The following students received awards during the graduation ceremony:

Justin Hart Brandon Memorial Award has been established to recognize a rising senior member of the Class of 2023, selected by the faculty, in hopes that this award will provide the honored student with the incentive to surpass his or her own expectations. The recipient of the 2022 Justin Hart Brandon Memorial award is Ira Ruffin Jr.

The Robert Allen Quicke Sportsmanship Award was established by the Quicke family to recognize a KFS student who has demonstrated superior sportsmanship. This award was presented to Shelby Love Gunn.

The Carl Burton Schwabenton Memorial Scholarship was established by Schwabenton’s former students to honor his memory and is continued today by the Schwabenton family. This scholarship recognizes a student who has excelled in history, government, and English. The scholarship recipient is James Jackson Reynolds.

Marian Anzolut/Martha Hoefler Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship awarded to a senior who plans to seek further education beyond high school through vocational school, community college or a four-year college or university and has shown excellence in the classroom, participated in extracurricular activities, and embodies the KFS spirit. The scholarship recipient is Taylor Nicole Maione.

The Alumni Association offers a Kenston Forest Alumni Association Scholarship to recognize an outstanding graduating senior who has shown extended interest and service to KFS and plans to further his or her education. The recipient is Gracie Anne Gunn.

The Adam Bryant Memorial Scholarship was established by the United States Coast Guard Academy Class of 2003 to honor LT Adam Wade Bryant. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who best portrays a dedication to academics, leadership, and a strong commitment to serving in the community. The recipient is Jacob Craig Stallard.

The N. Burton Allen Distinguished Graduate Award recognizes the distinguished graduate who is a member of the National Honor Society, best exemplifies the Mission Statement of the school, and who demonstrates great dedication to the students and institution of KFS. This distinguished award was given to Jacob Craig Stallard.