Moton Museum and LCVA join Blue Star Museums program

This summer Moton Museum and the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) are proud to be part of the 2022 Blue Star Museums program, a national appreciation program to thank our military families for their service. Blue Stars Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America.

Participating Blue Star Museums waive their admission fees between now and Labor Day for those currently serving in the military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, and NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members.

While admission to the Moton Museum and LCVA is already free, these Farmville area museums joined the Blue Star Museums program as a way to honor military families. “Many in our Moton and LCVA museum families are a child or spouse of a military veteran,” noted Rachel Talent Ivers, LCVA executive director. “We understand and appreciate the sacrifices they and their families make, and are thrilled to be able to say ‘thank you’ in this way.”

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine, dream and remember,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, the Moton Museum and LCVA offer military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the Farmville community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”

“Our military community looks forward to the Blue Star Museum program each year and I am excited to celebrate the 2022 season along with them!” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families.

The Robert Russa Moton Museum Bookstore will also offer a 15% discount for active military personnel, veterans, their families.

Follow #bluestarmuseums on Twitter @NEAarts and @BlueStarFamily.