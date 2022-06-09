Thousands attend Truck, Tractor Pull

The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, June 4, drawing thousands of people to Lunenburg County.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department and held twice each year.

Classes for the tractor pull included: 6200 Small Block FWD, Hot Street Diesel FWD, 5000 Economy Modified, 12,000 Altered Farm and Super Modified 2WD.

Winners of Saturday’s event include:

6200 SMALL BLOCK

Keith Brickhouse – 312.89

Miranda Chappel – 311.53

Casey Avery – 308.51

David Hall – 308.36

Rob Stallings- 305.74

Michael Goodwin – 298.79

Brad Greene – 293.51

Tommy Wallace – 290.13

Blake Smith – 277.25

Allison Gormus – 268.49

Toby Sprouse – 147.13

12,000 ALTERED FARM

Wayne Balderson – 319.33

Bill Balderson – 327.99

Tommy Eppard – 324.01

Kenny Baugher – 319.38

Mark Lawson – 327.79

5000 ECONOMY MODIFIED

Hugh Crittenden – 335.69

Gary Coffey – 328.74

John Nicol – 320.89

Rocky Meadows – 319.58

Darrell Battle – 257.92

HOT STREET DIESEL

Greg Poore – 332.62

Jamie Donati – 315.7

Dakota Thompson -314.19

Richard Wilkerson – 310.37

SUPER MODIFIED 2WD

David Carlton – 354.11

Chris Lee – 351.8

Brandon Lee – 341.12