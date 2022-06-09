Victoria man sentenced on sex crimes

Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Staff Report

A Victoria man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years of age.

Michael Paul Trim, 45, was sentenced on May 23 in Nottoway Circuit Court.

According to court records, Trim received 20 years with 13 years suspended on each of the two counts.

The alleged offenses occurred in October 2018.

Trim has sexual offender convictions dating back to 2009 and in 2016, when he failed to register as a sex offender.

In the spring of 2021 Trim was wanted by the Virginia State Police for again failing to register as a sex offender.

