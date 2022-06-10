County ranks in lowest earning localities

Stacker, the online site that analysis public and private datasets, recently released its compiled list of the lowest earning localities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lunenburg county ranked number 29 on that list with a Median household income of $45,884 which is 39.9% below the state average and 29.4% below the national average.

Households in Lunenburg earning over $100k sets at 13.4% while households earning less than $15k are reported to be 14.9%.

According to Stacker, In 2021, average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Stacker analysts said Americans, on the whole, we’re doing well financially heading into 2020, with significant markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows.

The pandemic changed all that.

“During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP, which measures the monetary value of final goods and services, fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then, the GDP has recovered; the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.” the release stated.