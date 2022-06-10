Extraordinary nurse recognized at VCU Health CMH

Tiffany Foley of Victoria was recently honored at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.

Foley has worked at VCU Health CMH for five years. She currently works as a labor and delivery nurse in the Garland Birthing Center.

A patient submitted the nomination. Only halfway through her pregnancy with twins, the patient went into labor and had to have an emergency cesarean section. Despite the dire circumstances, Foley remained calm, reassured the patient and expressed gentleness and sympathy. These actions earned her The DAISY Award for the first quarter of 2022.

“She treated me with such love and respect and her care set me up to handle the devastation of losing my babies two days later,” the patient said. “She gave me the strength to get through the worst experience of my life. She is the definition of an extraordinary nurse.”

“Winning this award was such a shock and I am honored,” Foley said. “I am blessed to be in a profession that has been so rewarding.”

Foley credits God with giving her the strength to minister to her patient.

“I prayed the entire time I was with this amazing lady,” Foley explained. “I asked God to be with me as I took care of her and not show her how terrified I was for her and the situation. I believe in the power of prayer, and I surely prayed during this situation.”

Joanne Paynter is the director of nursing for the Garland Birthing Center. She said, “Tiffany is a compassionate and knowledgeable nurse who is a dependable and valuable asset to our team.”

When Foley is not working, she loves spending time with family. She and her husband have five kids, a dog and supportive parents. They enjoy cookouts, bonfires and side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rides.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at age 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Bonnie Barnes, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at VCU Health CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.