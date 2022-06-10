Hendrick known as dedicated

Helen Hendrick, PTF Clerk at the Kenbridge Post Office was recognized for her 25 years of service during a celebration on June 7.

Hendrick’s co-workers surprised her by inviting her family and friends to a small celebration and she was presented with two certificates, a pen and an award from Kenbridge Postmaster, Lori Derflinger.

Hendrick was also recognized for her accumulation of 2500 hours of sick leave.

“Helen is an exceptional employee and has worked all 25 years in the Kenbridge Post Office her dedication makes her very special,” said Derflinger. “This job comes before everything in her life and you don;t find that in employees much anymore.”

Derflinger also recognized other employees with certificates for their service.

Vance Whitlow with 20 years of service, Mary Austin with 15 years of service, Karen Gittman with 15 years of service, Kim Newcomb with 8 years of service, Carol Wood with 6 years of service, Concepcion Leja with 4 years of service and Will Arthur with 1 year of service.