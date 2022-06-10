Treasures on the shelves — A book you may enjoy

You know that I usually don’t do book reviews. I don’t even know what I want to read most of the time. How could I know what you might want to read? But I just finished a book that I enjoyed and think that some of you may enjoy, too.

That book is, “This Tender Land”, written by William Kent Krueger. In short, it is the tale of a group of orphans and their adventures as they float, and are pursued, down the Mississippi River in the summer of 1932. My first thought was that this may be reminiscent of Huck and Tom and their derring-do in the works of Mark Twain. And it is. There is danger on the river. They meet interesting and questionable characters. They face the demons of racism and poverty. The author also ventures, perhaps a bit more than Twain, into the realms of guilt, the coming of age, forgiveness and even love.

Now, I’m not trying to compare Krueger with Twain. That is not my intention. I will leave that to people smarter than me. I’m just saying that if you liked the stories of Huck and Tom, as a kid, you might like this story, as an adult.

This book, along with the works of Mark Twain, can be found on the shelves of your public libraries in Victoria and Kenbridge. Thousands of other stories and adventures await you there as well. Come and see all that the library has to offer you.

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.