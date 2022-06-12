A box of love —We are different and it’s OK

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5

My favorite moments spending time with Jesus is around three a.m. This morning during our talk Jesus said we are all different and He had specially formed us.

When I was younger I wanted to do and act the way I saw others acting. I wanted to be outgoing and lively but instead I was shy. I often asked myself why I wasn’t comfortable joining in on the conversation even though I really wanted to. Why am I shy when everyone else is having fun?

This morning Jesus gave me an answer to that question. Jesus said “You are different from your family and your friends. I made each of you different, not better but different. If I made you to look and act the same way there would be no variety amongst you, everyone would all be the same.” He said “I want each of you to think and react differently. I want a unique relationship with each of you. I want to love and communicate with each of you differently because you are all special. I want to tell you of my great love for you.”

Jesus said “I wanted a relationship with you that is why I created you differently. I was hoping you could tell me your problems even though I know them, but it is better when we can talk. No one can have a relationship when they can’t talk it has to be a two-way connection between us. That’s how relationships fail because of no communication. I don’t want that to happen to my people because I love you and them.”

God let me know that I cannot be like everyone and no one can be like me. He made each of us different and gave all of us a unique personality, some outgoing and others shy. But I love you all the same.

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Jeremiah 29:11

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.